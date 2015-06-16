Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 16

ZURICH, June 16 The Swiss blue-chip index SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,908 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Below are some of the main factors which could affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said Alcon has received European CE Mark for its AcrySof IQ PanOptix trifocal intraocular lens for patients undergoing cataract surgery who elect to address their near, intermediate, and distance vision needs with a single lens.

* Barry Callebaut said it will supply 1,000 tonnes of compound chocolate per year to GarudaFood's biscuit factory in Indonesia, and plans to increase the capacity significantly over the next three years, as part of a long-term supply agreement from mid-2016. The Swiss chocolate manufacturer said it will take over some of the manufacturing equipment from GarudaFood and set up its operations in a new factory building on the premises of the GarudaFood biscuit plant in Gresik, in the province of East Java. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

* UBS said it plans to open a new office at One Peking Road in Kowloon early in 2016, the Swiss bank's first office outside Hong Kong's central business district, to support the provision of wealth management services to entrepreneurs and other client segments in Kowloon and the New Territories.

* Gurit said it now expects results for the first half-year higher than the 167 million Swiss francs ($179.69 million) generated over the previous year. Due to higher demand and ongoing operational improvements, the company said it expects to be able to achieve a first half-year 2015 profit margin which exceeds the current market expectation and surpasses the lower end of its mid-term guidance of an 8 to 10 percent operating profit margin for the first six months of 2015. Full results are due August 24.

* Myriad said its social messaging service, msngr, has evolved into Versy, as part of the company's move towards a more content driven social experience and away from a pure group chat proposition.

* Energiedienst Holding AG said it is setting up a new company with Tritec.

ECONOMY

The Swiss government trimmed its growth forecasts for this year and next due to the strength of the franc and warned of further upward pressure on the currency if Greece fails to reach a deal with its creditors.

($1 = 0.9294 Swiss francs)