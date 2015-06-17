Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 17

ZURICH, June 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,973 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
South Korea's anti-trust agency chief said the agency is
looking into whether the activities of six global banks,
including UBS, that were recently fined nearly $6 billion in a
U.S. and European forex probe had affected South Korean
companies.
For more click on
NESTLE
The Swiss food and drinks company is cutting 15 percent of
its workforce in 21 African countries because it says it
overestimated the rise of the middle class, the Financial Times
reported.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Helvetia could increase its dividend by around 3
Swiss francs per share thanks to savings from the purchase of
Nationale Suisse, the group's Chief Executive Stefan Loacker
told Finanz und Wirtschaft. Loacker also said that further
acquisitions are not currently on the company's agenda.
* Lonza announced the planned expansion of its
industry-leading viral gene therapy business. It plans to
construct a 100,000 square foot facility for viral and
immunotherapy development and manufacturing in the Houston,
Texas.
* Valora said Lombard Odier Asset Management
(Switzerland) holds 2.94 percent of the company's shares through
various funds.
ECONOMY
ZEW investor sentiment for June due at 0900 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)