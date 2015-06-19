Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

ZURICH, June 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.17 percent higher at 8,895 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis' Sandoz unit has launched its Glatopa drug for multiple sclerosis therapy in the U.S. Glatopa, a competitor drug of Teva's Copaxone and produced in the U.S., treats patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, the company said.

* UBS Global Asset Management has reached an agreement with MUFG Investor Services to sell its Alternative Fund Services business, the bank said. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approval.

* Swisslog said it will ask shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on July 28 to approve its takeover by KUKA. As part of the merger Swisslog shares will delist from the SIX Swiss Exchange.

* Helvetia has completed the sale of its Belgian travel insurance portfolio to Mapfre Asistencia, marking the Swiss firm's withdrawal from the Belgian direct insurance market.

* Accu Holding said it expects sales revenue of around 165 million Swiss francs for its 2015 financial year and core earnings of 12 million francs. The company also said it was continuing talks with investors regarding a capital increase.

* The board of lastminute.com has approved a share buyback increase to 18 million euros, up from 10 million euros, the company said.

ECONOMY

