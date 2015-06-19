Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

ZURICH, June 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.17 percent higher at 8,895 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis' Sandoz unit has launched its Glatopa
drug for multiple sclerosis therapy in the U.S. Glatopa, a
competitor drug of Teva's Copaxone and produced in the U.S.,
treats patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, the
company said.
* UBS Global Asset Management has reached an
agreement with MUFG Investor Services to sell its Alternative
Fund Services business, the bank said. The deal is expected to
close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approval.
* Swisslog said it will ask shareholders at an
extraordinary general meeting on July 28 to approve its takeover
by KUKA. As part of the merger Swisslog shares will delist from
the SIX Swiss Exchange.
* Helvetia has completed the sale of its Belgian
travel insurance portfolio to Mapfre Asistencia, marking the
Swiss firm's withdrawal from the Belgian direct insurance
market.
* Accu Holding said it expects sales revenue of
around 165 million Swiss francs for its 2015 financial year and
core earnings of 12 million francs. The company also said it was
continuing talks with investors regarding a capital increase.
* The board of lastminute.com has approved a share
buyback increase to 18 million euros, up from 10 million euros,
the company said.
ECONOMY
