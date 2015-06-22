Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 22

ZURICH, June 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,906 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWISS BANKS

Bank Linth LLB AG and Bank Sparhafen Zurich AG will pay penalties to the United States in deals to avoid criminal charges for helping Americans avoid taxes, joining nearly a dozen other Swiss banks that have done the same.

KUONI

Kuoni said on Monday it is selling its tour operators, specialists and travel agencies in Britain, Switzerland, Scandinavia, Finland and Benelux to German retailer Rewe for an undisclosed price.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry said existing shareholders have exercised subscription rights for 9,744,390 new shares in its capital increase, corresponding to 41.6 percent of those offered. Singapore's Sovereign Wealth Fund GIC, the Qatar Investment Authority and Temasek have agreed to purchase new shares for which existing shareholders have not validly exercised their subscription rights during the rights exercise period for the amount of up to 450 million Swiss francs ($490.52 million) each.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said that the price range for the initial public offering of subsidiary Cassiopea SpA has been set at 30 to 40 Swiss francs per offered share, translating to a market capitalization of approximately 300 million to 400 million francs for Cassiopea.

* Sika said that its majority shareholder, the Burkard-Schenker family, requests the removal of independent board member Daniel Sauter at an extraordinary general meeting on July 24. Previously, the family shareholder had requested the removal of two other independent board members and the election of a new chairman.

* Santhera said it is appointing Christoph Rentsch, CFO of privately-held Polyphor since 2010, as Chief Finanical Officer effective July 1, 2015.

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT

($1 = 0.9174 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)