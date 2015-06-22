Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 22

ZURICH, June 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,906 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWISS BANKS
Bank Linth LLB AG and Bank Sparhafen Zurich AG will
pay penalties to the United States in deals to avoid criminal
charges for helping Americans avoid taxes, joining nearly a
dozen other Swiss banks that have done the same.
KUONI
Kuoni said on Monday it is selling its tour
operators, specialists and travel agencies in Britain,
Switzerland, Scandinavia, Finland and Benelux to German retailer
Rewe for an undisclosed price.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Dufry said existing shareholders have exercised
subscription rights for 9,744,390 new shares in its capital
increase, corresponding to 41.6 percent of those offered.
Singapore's Sovereign Wealth Fund GIC, the Qatar Investment
Authority and Temasek have agreed to purchase new shares for
which existing shareholders have not validly exercised their
subscription rights during the rights exercise period for the
amount of up to 450 million Swiss francs ($490.52 million) each.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said that the price range
for the initial public offering of subsidiary Cassiopea SpA has
been set at 30 to 40 Swiss francs per offered share, translating
to a market capitalization of approximately 300 million to 400
million francs for Cassiopea.
* Sika said that its majority shareholder, the
Burkard-Schenker family, requests the removal of independent
board member Daniel Sauter at an extraordinary general meeting
on July 24. Previously, the family shareholder had requested the
removal of two other independent board members and the election
of a new chairman.
* Santhera said it is appointing Christoph Rentsch,
CFO of privately-held Polyphor since 2010, as Chief Finanical
Officer effective July 1, 2015.
ECONOMY
SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT
($1 = 0.9174 Swiss francs)
