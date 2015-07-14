Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 14

ZURICH, July 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged on Tuesday at 9,253, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said first-half sales rose 17.4 percent following the purchase of U.S. rival Russel Stover, missing expectations, as it backed its sales targets for the full year.

BANQUE SYZ

Swiss bank Syz & Co said it will buy Royal Bank of Canada's Swiss private bank, including 10 billion Swiss francs under management, the latest exit for a foreign bank in Switzerland.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Holcim said LafargeHolcim today starts trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich following the successful completion of the merger between Holcim and Lafarge.

* Kuehne & Nagel said second-quarter net profit rose nearly 7 percent to 162 million Swiss francs ($170.51 million) despite a 5.6 percent drop in net turnover to 4.373 billion francs, and said it is confident for further business development.

* Bossard said first-half net income fell by 8.4 percent to 29.6 million francs following the Swiss franc's revaluation. The company discloses full results for the six months on Aug 25.

* Zehnder said it is selling its production plant in Chalons-en-Champagne, France, part of a series of measures which were disclosed last month.

* Implenia said it secured new modernisation contracts worth around 80 million francs in total.

* Newron said the U.S. health regulator has granted orphan drug status to the company's sarizotan for treatment of Rett syndrome.

ECONOMY

Producer/import prices due at 0715 GMT ($1 = 0.9501 Swiss francs)