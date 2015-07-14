Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 14

ZURICH, July 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening virtually unchanged on Tuesday at 9,253,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said
first-half sales rose 17.4 percent following the purchase of
U.S. rival Russel Stover, missing expectations, as it backed its
sales targets for the full year.
BANQUE SYZ
Swiss bank Syz & Co said it will buy Royal Bank of Canada's
Swiss private bank, including 10 billion Swiss francs
under management, the latest exit for a foreign bank in
Switzerland.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Holcim said LafargeHolcim today starts
trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich following the
successful completion of the merger between Holcim and Lafarge.
* Kuehne & Nagel said second-quarter net profit
rose nearly 7 percent to 162 million Swiss francs ($170.51
million) despite a 5.6 percent drop in net turnover to 4.373
billion francs, and said it is confident for further business
development.
* Bossard said first-half net income fell by 8.4
percent to 29.6 million francs following the Swiss franc's
revaluation. The company discloses full results for the six
months on Aug 25.
* Zehnder said it is selling its production plant in
Chalons-en-Champagne, France, part of a series of measures which
were disclosed last month.
* Implenia said it secured new modernisation
contracts worth around 80 million francs in total.
* Newron said the U.S. health regulator has granted
orphan drug status to the company's sarizotan for treatment of
Rett syndrome.
ECONOMY
Producer/import prices due at 0715 GMT
($1 = 0.9501 Swiss francs)
