Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 16

ZURICH, July 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,340 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday
SWATCH
Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group said on Thursday
first-half net profit fell nearly 20 percent on a strong franc
and negative interest rates, but was upbeat in its full-year
outlook.
SWISS BANKS
Ratings agency Moody's said it raised the outlook on the
Swiss banking system to stable from negative, reflecting its
expectation that government support assumptions for senior
creditors will not diminish further over the next 12 to 18
months.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group said clients brought 3.8 billion
euros of new funds in the first half, lifting its overall assets
under management to 42.1 billion euros. The asset manager said
it is increasing its guidance for the anticipated bandwidth of
full-year gross client commitments by 1 billion euros and
lifting the range from 5 to 7 billion euros to 6 to 8 billion
euros.
* Novartis said its malaria treatment Coartem
received a prequalification from the World Health Organization,
enabling greater access for patients.
* Bellevue Group said it wrote down 24.7 million
Swiss francs ($25.88 million) in the first half for its
brokerage unit, which is struggling with lower business volume
and revenue. The asset manager said first-half operating profit
rose to 9.9 million francs, and that it would report full
results on July 27.
* Implenia said it won a contract from Swiss train
authority SBB to build the new Boezberg railway tunnel for
around 145 million francs.
* Myriad said in a business update for its Versy
social messaging service that it plans significant product
enhancements in the secind half. The planned investment in
marketing the Versy proposition will be deferred whilst these
product features are trialled and tested and as a result, the
company is able to report a first-half closing cash balance
$51.9 million.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9543 Swiss francs)
