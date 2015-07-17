Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 17

ZURICH, July 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,464 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday
GIVAUDAN
Swiss flavours and fragrance maker Givaudan said
first-half net profit rose more than 11 percent on cost-cutting,
lower taxes and a pension scheme gain.
For more, click on
SGS
SGS said first-half net profit fell more than 16
percent following a 47 million Swiss franc ($49.18
million)restructuring charge.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Georg Fischer said its automotive division has
entered a joint venture with Ontario-based Linamar Corp to
invest in a new high-pressure light metal die casting plant in
the southeast U.S.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)