Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 17

ZURICH, July 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,464 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday

GIVAUDAN

Swiss flavours and fragrance maker Givaudan said first-half net profit rose more than 11 percent on cost-cutting, lower taxes and a pension scheme gain.

SGS

SGS said first-half net profit fell more than 16 percent following a 47 million Swiss franc ($49.18 million)restructuring charge.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Georg Fischer said its automotive division has entered a joint venture with Ontario-based Linamar Corp to invest in a new high-pressure light metal die casting plant in the southeast U.S.

ECONOMY

