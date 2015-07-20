Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 20

ZURICH, July 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,461 points on
Monday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
JULIUS BAER
Julius Baer said on Monday first-half net profit slid after
a $350 million charge for an expected settlement in a U.S.
criminal investigation into how the Swiss bank helped wealthy
Americans dodge taxes.
The Zurich-based private bank also said it is buying a
Mexico-based financial adviser, and named former Credit Suisse
executive Barend Fruithof as its new head for
Switzerland from October.
For more, click on
SYNGENTA
Top executives at the crop chemical maker, including Chief
Executive Michael Mack, plan to meet investors in Europe and the
United States to win support for a rejection of Monsanto's
takeover approach after reporting first-half results on
Thursday, the Wall Street Journal cited people familiar with the
matter as saying.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Dufry <DUFN.S. said it will issue 500 million euros
($541.35 million) in senior notes with eight years maturity in
order to partially finance the acquisition of World Duty Free.
* Sika chairman Paul Haelg said in an interview in
the Sunday edition of the Neue Zuercher Zeitung that a broadly
favourable trend in the first quarter continued in the second.
* GAM said it carried out the capital reduction
resolved by shareholders and cancelled 3,267,000 shares
repurchased under share buy-back programmes. The company's share
capital now amounts to 8,169,736.55 francs, with 163,394,731
registered shares at a par value of 0.05 francs per share.
* Santhera said the first patient in the CALLISTO
Phase I study assessing the pharmacokinetics, safety and
tolerability of oral omigapil in patients with Congenital
Muscular Dystrophy (CMD) has been dosed and all participating
patients have been recruited.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposit data at 0700 GMT
($1 = 0.9236 euros)
