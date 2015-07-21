Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 21

ZURICH, July 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index
was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,454 points on
Tuesday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Tuesday maintained its
2015 financial outlook as it reported second-quarter core net
income that fell short of expectations.
For more, click on
ACTELION
Actelion, Europe's biggest biotech company, raised
its full-year outlook despite posting lower than expected
earnings on Tuesday, with the sales decline in an older lung
drug overshadowing growth in a replacement treatment.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Georg Fischer said first-half net profit fell to
80 million Swiss francs ($82.97 million) from 92 million francs
year-ago, and that it expects a similar second-half and
therefore 2015 figures in previous year's range.
* BKW said it has acquired the majority holding in
Casa delle Nuove Energie, which specialises in energy efficiency
and renewable energies and operates a network of 75 sales
outlets in locations throughout Italy, for an undisclosed price.
* Swisslog said the SIX Swiss Exchange has approved
its request to delist all registered shares following its
takeover by Germany's Kuka.
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 5.9 percent in June
to 17.912 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said
on Tuesday.
For more, click on
($1 = 0.9642 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)