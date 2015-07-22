Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 22

ZURICH, July 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,368 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

LONZA

The speciality chemicals and life sciences group posted higher sales and underlying profit for the first half, helped by cost cuts and strong demand for its custom manufacturing services to the biotech sector. It said it was on track to reach its 2015 and 2018 targets.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche announced the market availability of a diagnostic test to help detect antibodies against Human T-lymphotropic virus I or II infection in donated blood and routine diagnostic samples.

* The newly formed LafargeHolcim disclosed the holdings of its major shareholders.

* The Swiss Takeover Board determined that the intended amendment to the articles of association to be resolved at Schindler Holding's upcoming extraordinary general meeting contravenes the Stock Exchange Act.

* Temenos said second-quarter non-IFRS EBIT was $31.7 million, 37 percent higher than in the same period last year.

* Implenia said it had acquired a "significant" new general contracting order in Meyrin, Switzerland.

* CPH Chemie und Papier Holding said first-half net group sales fell 18 percent year on year to 199.3 million Swiss francs.

* Bank Coop posted first-half net income of 23.5 million Swiss francs.

* Autoneum said first-half adjusted EBIT increased to 77.6 million Swiss francs from 66.8 million francs a year ago.

* Gottex Fund Management said in its second-quarter trading statement it expects to return to profitability by the last quarter of 2015. Fee-earning assets for the second quarter totalled $8.55 billion compared to $8.46 billion in the previous three months.

ECONOMY

