Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 22

ZURICH, July 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,368 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
LONZA
The speciality chemicals and life sciences group posted
higher sales and underlying profit for the first half, helped by
cost cuts and strong demand for its custom manufacturing
services to the biotech sector. It said it was on track to reach
its 2015 and 2018 targets.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche announced the market availability of a
diagnostic test to help detect antibodies against Human
T-lymphotropic virus I or II infection in donated blood and
routine diagnostic samples.
* The newly formed LafargeHolcim disclosed the
holdings of its major shareholders.
* The Swiss Takeover Board determined that the intended
amendment to the articles of association to be resolved at
Schindler Holding's upcoming extraordinary general
meeting contravenes the Stock Exchange Act.
* Temenos said second-quarter non-IFRS EBIT was
$31.7 million, 37 percent higher than in the same period last
year.
* Implenia said it had acquired a "significant" new
general contracting order in Meyrin, Switzerland.
* CPH Chemie und Papier Holding said first-half net
group sales fell 18 percent year on year to 199.3 million Swiss
francs.
* Bank Coop posted first-half net income of 23.5
million Swiss francs.
* Autoneum said first-half adjusted EBIT increased
to 77.6 million Swiss francs from 66.8 million francs a year
ago.
* Gottex Fund Management said in its second-quarter
trading statement it expects to return to profitability by the
last quarter of 2015. Fee-earning assets for the second quarter
totalled $8.55 billion compared to $8.46 billion in the previous
three months.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)