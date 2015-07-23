Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 23

ZURICH, July 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 9,342 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE <CSGN.VX.
Credit Suisse on Thursday posted second-quarter
profit ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll and its new Chief
Executive said the Swiss bank will lay out a new strategy before
the end of the year.
SYNGENTA
Syngenta, the world's biggest pesticides maker,
posted better-than-expected earnings for the first half helped
by price increases, seeking to show its stand-alone prospects
compare favourably with a Monsanto MON.N takeover proposal it
has rejected.
ROCHE
Switzerland's Roche posted a 3 percent year-on-year
rise in first-half sales on Thursday as demand for its oncology
drugs helped offset the strength of the Swiss franc.
ABB
ABB Ltd said on Thursday its net profit fell 8
percent in the second quarter due to a drop in demand for the
Swiss company's oil and gas products, slower-than-expected
business in the United States, soft demand from China and a
strong dollar.
LOGITECH
The Swiss-American gadget maker posted a 2 percent drop in
quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and falling demand
for its computer accessories.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Panalpina said first-half net profit rose
slightly to 45.4 million Swiss francs ($47.32 million) from 44
million year-ago despite falling behind market growth in the key
air freight segment, and said it will continue to focus on
cost-cutting as it expects slow growth in air and ocean freight
markets to continue through the year.
* Leonteq said first-half net profit rose 45
percent to 38.9 million francs on a 14 percent rise in turnover,
and that is optimistic for the further development of its
business, but remains mindful of potential challenges given the
fragile macroeconomic, currency and regulatory environment.
* Schindler said it will cancel a planned
extraordinary shareholder meeting after Switzerland's takeover
commission rejected the planned implementation of a so-called
opting-in clause in case of a takeover offer.
* LLB said first-half net profit improved slightly
to 44 million francs from 40.4 million year-ago, and calculates
a net profit for the current financial year on a par with levels
in the previous year. The Liechtenstein-based bank reports full
results on Aug. 27.
* Mikron said it posted a loss on first-half
earnings before interest and tax of 2.7 million Swiss francs and
a 10 percent sales to 107.8 million francs due to the strength
of the Swiss franc and volatile order intake, and lowered its
full-year outlook to for net sales slightly below the prior-year
figure and EBIT just in positive territory.
* Ascom said first-half net profit rose by roughly
one-third to 11 million francs and that it is confident to
achieve the guided core business targets for the full-year of
organic revenue growth between 3 and 7 percent and an EBITDA
margin of 13 to 16 percent.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs)
