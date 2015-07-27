Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 27

ZURICH, July 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,307 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday
UBS
UBS chief Sergio Ermotti said on Monday the Swiss
bank had good momentum going into the second half of 2015 after
posting a bigger-than-expected jump in second-quarter profit in
figures released one day early.
For more, click on
ABB
The engineering firm's chief executive Ulrich Spiesshofer
told Sunday newspaper SonntagsZeitung that Switzerland was doing
an outstanding job of coping with the strong franc and weak
euro, and he has no plans for big job cuts in Switzerland, which
he said would be a last option when all other avenues have been
exhausted.
For more, click on
SYNGENTA
The Swiss pesticides maker's chief executive Michael Mack
reiterated his opposition to a takeover by Monsanto in
an interview published in the Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper.
Mack, who last week asked "what part of no don't they
understand?", said Syngenta had excellent prospects as an
independent company and Monsanto's offer was "insufficient in
every respect".
There had been no talks between the two firms, he said. He
dismissed the idea of using Swiss takeover rules to force
Monsanto to formally make an offer or leave Syngenta in peace,
saying it would be "merely a tactic".
For more, click on
VONTOBEL
Swiss bank Vontobel said on Monday that first-half
net profit rose nearly 24 percent on a rise on trading and in
commissions and fees.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bellevue said it swung to a first-half net loss of
14.7 million francs from a year-ago profit on 24.7 million in
writedowns for its brokerage business.
* Logitech said it has filed its quarterly report
on form 10-Q for the first quarter of the 2016 fiscal year and
its 2015 definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)