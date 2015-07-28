Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 28

ZURICH, July 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,230 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
SYNGENTA
Syngenta has said a $2 billion break-up fee that
unwanted U.S. suitor Monsanto has pledged to pay if its
proposed $45 billion merger failed would only apply in limited
cases, leaving its shareholders exposed to the bulk of
regulatory risks.
For more, click on
UBS
UBS said its provisions to deal with future legal
tussle and regulatory run-ins stood at 2.368 billion Swiss
francs ($2.46 billion) in June and revealed a widening probe
into bond funds sold by the Swiss bank's Puerto Rico arm.
For more, click on
CREDIT SUISSE
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office is
preparing a civil case against Credit Suisse Group, the operator
of the Crossfinder dark pool, that could be announced in the
coming weeks, the Fox Business network reported, citing sources.
Schneiderman's office and Credit Suisse declined to comment.
ZURICH
Zurich Insurance said it was weighing up a bid for
British $7 billion rival RSA Insurance Group, in what
would be the latest industry consolidation amid toughening
regulations.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sulzer said first-half net profit sank to 26.8
million francs on headwinds in the oil and gas market, suspended
orders of 114 million francs, shrinking markets and intense
competition in China and Southeast Asia, and the strong Swiss
currency. The firm said it expects full-year order intake to
decrease slightly and is lowering its guidance for sales and
operational earnings before interest, tax and amortisation on an
adjusted basis and now expects a moderate decrease.
* Swissquote said it swung to a first-half net loss
of 10.6 million francs following a 20.5 million franc provision
for the Swiss central bank's abandoning of a currency cap
earlier this year, and that it expects a full-year profit,
revenue growth of roughly 10 percent, and net new money of more
than 1 billion francs.
* ams said Alexander Everke would become chief
executive in March 2016 while reporting second-quarter net
profit nearly doubled to 41.8 million euros. It said it expected
year-on-year revenue growth in the third quarter and targeted
revenue of 1 billion euros in 2019
* Kaba said Joerg Lichtenberg would be chief
manufacturing officer of the merged dorma+kaba group, rounding
out its lineup of top managers.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)