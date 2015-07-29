Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 29

ZURICH, July 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.25 percent at 9298.5 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The world's biggest cement maker aims to pay a dividend of
at least 1.30 Swiss francs ($1.35) per share on 2015 results, it
said while laying out objectives for the second half of the
year.
Second-quarter underlying operating profit at Swiss cement
maker Holcim fell while like-for-like net sales edged up, the
company said in its final stand-alone results before its merger
with French partner Lafarge.
HeidelbergCement agreed to buy control of
Italcementi in a deal that values its smaller Italian
rival at 6.7 billion euros ($7.4 billion), less than three weeks
after Holcim and Lafarge completed their mega-merger.
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance said any offer it might make for
British rival RSA RSA.L would probably be in cash.
EFG
The bank swung to a first-half profit of 48 million francs,
less than the market had expected.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
NOVARTIS
* The drugmaker is spinning off three mid-stage clinical
assets to Mereo BioPharma Group for further development in
exchange for equity. Novartis will have a stake in the success
of the development of these compounds, including receiving
payments on milestones and royalties on future commercial sales.
* Swisslog Holding said shareholders approved the
merger agreement with a subsidiary of KUKA AG, paving
the way for minority shareholders to get cash compensation of
1.35 franc per registered share. The delisting of Swisslog
shares takes place on July 31.
ECONOMY
UBS consumption indicator rises in June for third month in a
row to 1.68 points
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)