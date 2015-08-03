Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 3

ZURICH Aug 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,411 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SULZER
A vehicle linked to Russian billionaire's Viktor Vekselberg
said on Monday it is launching a mandatory takeover offer for
Sulzer at 99.20 Swiss francs ($102.79) per share after
its existing holding hit the level required to make a public
bid.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* LafargeHolcim said it will hold 96.41 percent of
Lafarge shares after settlement and delivery, and has not yet
decided whether to apply to the French financial regulator to
begin a squeeze-out of remaining shares.
* Novartis said it has completed the divestment of
its influenza vaccine unit to CSL Limited effective July 31.
* Daetwyler said it is acquiring Italian-based
company Origom s.p.a. in order to expand its sealing solutions
division's product portfolio for automotive customers. Financial
details of the transaction weren't disclosed.
* BKW said it is purchasing the Fresnoy Brancourt
Wind Farm in northern France, which has a total capacity of 13.8
MW, the Swiss power company's first step in the wind power
sector in France.
* BFW Liegenschaften said preliminary first-half
results showed net rental income rose 18 percent to 7.8 million
francs while earnings including effects from changes in fair
value of real estate investments and deferred taxes rose to
about 7 million. Excluding the fair value changes in the
interest rate swaps and receiver swaptions, net earnings will be
around 8.5 million.
* Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG said it had wrapped
up its withdrawal from France by closing transactions announced
in June.
ECONOMY
The manufacturing purchasing managers' index for July is due
at 0730 GMT
Sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank are due around
0700 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)