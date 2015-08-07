Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 7

ZURICH Aug 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening almost unchanged at 9,455 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
UBS has joined Bank of America in closing down some options
for wealthy clients to access billionaire investor John
Paulson's Advantage fund, sources said on Thursday, after the
portfolio suffered double-digit losses in 2014.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Dufry said it had received approval from
antitrust authorities in all relevant markets where its
acquisition of a majority stake of World Duty Free had to be
filed.
* Banque Cantonale Du Jura will pay $970,000 in
penalties to settle tax offenses under the U.S. Justice
Department's Swiss bank programme.
* Thurgauer Kantonalbank said first-half net
interest income was 121.5 million Swiss francs, up 8.3 percent.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it completed the
sale of 300,000 registered shares of common stock yielding an
aggregate income of 27.7 million francs. The proceeds will be
used to finance the commercial launch of Raxone in Leber's
Hereditary Optic Neuropathy in Europe.
* Berner Kantonalbank said it sees its 2015 result
just below that of the previous year as it posted a 2.3 percent
drop in first-half net profit to 56.4 million francs.
* COLTENE Holding posted first-half sales of 73.3
million Swiss francs ($74.72 million), down from 76 million
francs in the same period last year. The decline was largely
attributable to negative currency effects, the firm said.
* Interroll said first-half net income rose to 12.8
million francs from 7.1 million francs a year ago.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate held steady at a
non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in July, the State
Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday.
* SNB currency reserves due at 0700 GMT
($1 = 0.9810 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)