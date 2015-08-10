Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 10

ZURICH Aug 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 9,451 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE

The insurer is drawing up plans to slash hundreds of millions of pounds from prospective takeover target RSA's annual reinsurance spending in a move that could help the Swiss group justify paying a premium for its British rival, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank is still ready to step into currency markets if needed to rein in the Swiss franc, Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg told newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft, calling the franc "strongly overvalued" despite its recent dip.

He also said the risk that major banks like UBS or Credit Suisse were too big to fail had not been completely eliminated, noting crisis plans needed improvement.

PRIVATE BANKING

UBS's giant banner on Hong Kong's One Peking Road skyscraper, so big it has drawn complaints for keeping solar panels in the shade, is a testament to the renewed push among Swiss banks to win business from Asia's burgeoning ranks of millionaires.

Private banks that mainly manage clients' wealth rather than lend money feel discriminated against by the SNB's 0.75 percent charge on some cash deposits, Jan Langlo, director of the VSPB private banking association, told the SonntagsZeitung paper. The paper reported that Martin Ebner's BZ Bank, which is not a VSPB member, was paying negative interest only conditionally.

Swiss politicians from the left and People's Party are concerned about the potential risks from publicly owned utility Axpo's plans to enter U.S. energy trading markets, the Tages Anzeiger newspaper reported. It quoted the company as saying the financial risk from expanding was slight, noting it was already active in 20 European countries.

DOTTIKON ES

The chemical group is not suffering from the franc's strength and has lost only one contract since January because of the currency's rise, CEO Markus Blocher told the SonntagsZeitung paper. He said it had hedged all its currency exposure. If Switzerland loses parts of its industrial base, it will be because of over-regulation rather than the strong franc, he added.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** Sulzer said it was cutting manufacturing capacity at its pumps equipment division in Brazil, the United States and China given low investment and project suspensions in the oil and gas market. Around 410 employees were affected by the restructuring measures by the end of July, it said.

** Meyer Burger said it had concluded a contract worth about 29 million francs for the delivery and provisioning of a heterojunction cell line with European PV manufacturer EcoSolifer.

** Dufry has closed the acquisition of the 50.1 percent stake of World Duty Free S.p.A from Edizione S.r.L for 10.25 euros per share in cash, corresponding to a total consideration of 1.31 billion euros.

ECONOMY

* Sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank are published around 0700 GMT

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)