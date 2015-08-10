Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 10

ZURICH Aug 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 9,451 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
ZURICH INSURANCE
The insurer is drawing up plans to slash hundreds of
millions of pounds from prospective takeover target RSA's
annual reinsurance spending in a move that could help
the Swiss group justify paying a premium for its British rival,
the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
The Swiss National Bank is still ready to step into currency
markets if needed to rein in the Swiss franc, Vice Chairman
Fritz Zurbruegg told newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft, calling
the franc "strongly overvalued" despite its recent dip.
He also said the risk that major banks like UBS or
Credit Suisse were too big to fail had not been
completely eliminated, noting crisis plans needed improvement.
PRIVATE BANKING
UBS's giant banner on Hong Kong's One Peking Road
skyscraper, so big it has drawn complaints for keeping solar
panels in the shade, is a testament to the renewed push among
Swiss banks to win business from Asia's burgeoning ranks of
millionaires.
Private banks that mainly manage clients' wealth rather than
lend money feel discriminated against by the SNB's 0.75 percent
charge on some cash deposits, Jan Langlo, director of the VSPB
private banking association, told the SonntagsZeitung paper. The
paper reported that Martin Ebner's BZ Bank, which is not a VSPB
member, was paying negative interest only conditionally.
Swiss politicians from the left and People's Party are
concerned about the potential risks from publicly owned utility
Axpo's plans to enter U.S. energy trading markets,
the Tages Anzeiger newspaper reported. It quoted the company as
saying the financial risk from expanding was slight, noting it
was already active in 20 European countries.
DOTTIKON ES
The chemical group is not suffering from the franc's
strength and has lost only one contract since January because of
the currency's rise, CEO Markus Blocher told the SonntagsZeitung
paper. He said it had hedged all its currency exposure. If
Switzerland loses parts of its industrial base, it will be
because of over-regulation rather than the strong franc, he
added.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
** Sulzer said it was cutting manufacturing capacity
at its pumps equipment division in Brazil, the United States and
China given low investment and project suspensions in the oil
and gas market. Around 410 employees were affected by the
restructuring measures by the end of July, it said.
** Meyer Burger said it had concluded a contract
worth about 29 million francs for the delivery and provisioning
of a heterojunction cell line with European PV manufacturer
EcoSolifer.
** Dufry has closed the acquisition of the 50.1
percent stake of World Duty Free S.p.A from Edizione S.r.L for
10.25 euros per share in cash, corresponding to a total
consideration of 1.31 billion euros.
ECONOMY
* Sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank are published
around 0700 GMT
