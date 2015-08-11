Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 11

ZURICH Aug 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent down at 9,495 points on
Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks on Tuesday:
ADECCO
Adecco boosted second-quarter net profit 22 percent to 177
million euros as Europe's economy continued to pick up, the
world's biggest staffing group said, sticking to its 2015 profit
guidance. Premarket indications show the shares opening 1.3
percent down.
SULZER
Chief Executive Klaus Stahlmann is leaving the company "with
immediate effect" as it cuts hundreds of jobs amid a slump in
demand from the oil and gas industry and will be replaced
temporarily by Chief Financial Officer Thomas Dittrich, Sulzer
said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
** GAM Holding reported first-half operating income
fell and defined a new operating model; it announced the
purchase of Renshaw Bay's real estate finance business
** Galenica raised its 2015 profit outlook and
expects its 20th consecutive increase in profit, both before and
after minorities
** Tornos Holding made a first-half loss and said
it no longer expected to beat 2014 results
** St Galler Kantonalbank reported first-half net
profit rose 15.5 percent
** Banque Cantanole de Geneve said H1 net profit
grew 6 percent to 45.3 million francs
** LEM Holding said H1 net profit fell to 8.9
million francs
** Highlight Event and Entertainment posted a H1 loss of
414,000 Swiss francs ($420,731), according to the company.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs)
