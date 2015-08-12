Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 12

ZURICH Aug 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.37 percent down at 9389.87 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks on Tuesday:
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
The Swiss bank is in talks to settle allegations related to
its "dark pool" trading venue and may face a fine in the
double-digit millions, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
GEBERIT HOLDING
The Swiss maker of sanitary equipment reported
second-quarter net profit fell 25 percent to 97.9 million Swiss
francs ($99.4 million). Sales rose to 670.9 million francs in
the quarter from 535 million francs after it bought Nordic
ceramics maker Sanitec Corp. in February.
CONZZETA AG
The Swiss maker of metal processing tools and sporting goods
said first-half net profit fell to 21.2 million francs, from
24.3 million. Sales fell nearly 2 percent from the previous year
to 544 million francs.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
** TECAN Group AG said the liquid-handling
technology supplier had record first-half profit of 26 million
francs, up nearly 40 percent from 18.6 million francs in the
same period in 2014.
** RAIFFEISEN reported it boosted first-half net
profit 8.7 percent to 395 million francs. The banking group said
it increased its interest earnings as well as results from its
commission, service and trading business.
** CYTOS Biotechnology reported it exclusively
licensed its VLP platform for the treatment of cancer to
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Llc. Cytos says it may receive up to
$90 million in development milestones and may receive up to
double-digit royalties on net sales from successfully developed
products.
** BKW The solar power producer is acquiring the
German PV-monitoring company Solare Datensysteme. The price
wasn't disclosed and the transaction will be completed in
September.
** BASILEA announced today the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration designated its investigational drug ceftobiprole
as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product. The designation
relates to the potential use of the drug in the treatment of
community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin
and skin structure infections.
ECONOMY
The ZEW investor sentiment index is due at 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs)
