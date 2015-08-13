Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 13

ZURICH Aug 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.9 percent at 9,265 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
NESTLE
The world's largest packaged food company reported
first-half sales fell 0.3 percent to 42.84 billion Swiss francs
versus market expectation for a dip of 0.1 percent to 42.95
billion.
Net profit fell 2.5 percent to 4.52 billion francs, lagging
analysts' average estimate. It kept its full-year outlook.
JULIUS BAER GROUP
The private bank named Jimmy Lee as head of its Asia Pacific
business as of Oct. 1, acquiring a top official from rival
Credit Suisse Group.
ROCHE
The company is buying U.S.-based GeneWEAVE to strengthen its
diagnostics business.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
** Orell Fuessli said it expected significantly
better overall results this year than last year
** Meyer Burger Technology posted a wider
first-half loss of 93 million francs but reaffirmed its 2015
targets and said orders rose 42 percent
** Kardex said first-half profit rose 30 percent
** AFG Arbonia Forster said it expects a 2015 loss
and said it planned a capital increase of around 200 million
francs
** Pax Anlage said it targetted a significant
improvement in full-year results
** Valiant Holding boosted first-half net profit
14.9 pct and forecast clearly better 2015 results
ECONOMY
Producer/import price data for July due at 0715 GMT
