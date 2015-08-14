Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 14

ZURICH Aug 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,319 points on
Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are factors that could affect Swiss stocks:
SWISS LIFE
Switzerland's biggest listed life insurance company was able
to eke out a small gain in first-half net profit despite the
strong Swiss franc thanks to solid fee and commission income, it
said.
ZURICH INSURANCE
The insurer's Chinese unit said Friday it has received
reports of damage from companies in the northeast city of
Tianjin after two huge explosions and it was assessing the
potential losses.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
BASILEA
The pharmaceutical maker reported a cash position of 218
million francs and a net loss of 30.1 million.
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
The world's second-biggest maker of elevators said
first-half net profit rose 6.5 percent. It expected 2015 revenue
to grow by 6 to 8 percent in local currencies and that net
profit will total 700 mln to 750 mln francs
PHOENIX MECANO
The maker of electrical enclosures and pipe connectors
reported first-half profit fell 11.4 percent while sales rose 10
percent and orders increased 17.5 percent
DAETWYLER HOLDING AG
The Swiss sealing solution and electrical components maker
said it was confident of reaching its sales target of 1.2
billion francs this year and anticipated an EBIT margin in a
range of 10-13 percent. First-half net profit fell to 42.1 mln
francs due to currency losses
Leclanche said it had bought design and IP rights
for modules and battery management system software from ADS-TEC
GmbH, a German manufacturer, for one million Leclanche shares
and 2 million euros in cash. Leclanche says it plans to invest
in its Yverdon-les-Bains site in Switzerland.
Novavest said it planned a rights issue in
October.
ECONOMY
