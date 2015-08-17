Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 17

ZURICH Aug 17 Here are factors that could
affect Swiss stocks:
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The biggest maker of cement says it is divesting assets in
India and plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to
reduce debt.
ROCHE HOLDING
The Swiss drug company says a Phase II study showed its
investigational immunotherapy atezolizumab shrank tumours in
people with a specific type of lung cancer.
VZ HOLDING
The Swiss wealth manager says it boosted its 1H revenues by
18.5 percent to 112 million Swiss francs ($114.60 million). Net
profit grew nearly a third to 42.9 million francs.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT
The Egyptian builder says in a preliminary first-half 2015
announcement that it expects an increase in revenue of 35-40
percent.
ECONOMY
Switzerland publishes retail sales for June at 0700 GMT.
($1 = 0.9773 Swiss francs)
