Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 17

ZURICH Aug 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.23 percent higher at 9,367 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are factors that could affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The biggest maker of cement says it is divesting assets in India and plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to reduce debt.

ROCHE HOLDING

The Swiss drug company says a Phase II study showed its investigational immunotherapy atezolizumab shrank tumours in people with a specific type of lung cancer.

VZ HOLDING

The Swiss wealth manager says it boosted its 1H revenues by 18.5 percent to 112 million Swiss francs ($114.60 million). Net profit grew nearly a third to 42.9 million francs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT The Egyptian builder says in a preliminary first-half 2015 announcement that it expects an increase in revenue of 35-40 percent.

** CONZZETTA AG The Swiss maker of outdoor clothing and industrial machinery has appointed Michael Willome as the new chief executive officer. Acting CEO Ernst Bärtschi will devote himself exclusively to his responsibilities as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

ECONOMY

Switzerland publishes retail sales for June at 0715 GMT.

($1 = 0.9773 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)