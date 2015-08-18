Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 18

ZURICH Aug 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,408 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
London City Airport's owners have picked Credit Suisse to
advise them on a potential sale that could value the business at
as much as 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion), two sources close to
the deal said on Monday.
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
The Swiss chocolate maker confirmed its full-year sales
target after net profit rose 15.6 percent in the first half
following the acquisition of U.S. rival Russell Stover last
year.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lindt & Spruengli announced the death of Franz
Peter Oesch, member of its board of directors. He unexpectedly
passed away on Aug. 15, the company said.
* Molecular Partners said Christian Zahnd will
fully resume his role as chief executive with immediate effect.
Due to a medical treatment, the daily operations had been
temporarily assigned to Patrick Amstutz, chief operating
officer, and Joern Aldag, chairman of the board.
* lastminute.com is proposing redundancies of around
110 employees based in the UK, subject to a formal consultation
process. If the proposals are confirmed, it would lead to
potential redundancies over a period from the end of October
2015 to March 2016.
* Forbo said the strong Swiss franc severely
impacted first-half earnings as group profit fell 14.6 percent
year on year to 45.8 million Swiss francs ($46.79 million).
* Komax said first-half group profit after tax rose
by 43.4 percent year on year to 11.8 million francs.
* Elma Electronic closed the first six months of
the year with a net profit of 0.8 million francs, up from 0.7
million francs for the same period last year.
* PSP Swiss Property posted first-half net income
excluding changes in fair value of 78.7 million francs, down
from 87.4 million francs last year.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9788 Swiss francs)
