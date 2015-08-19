Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 19

ZURICH Aug 19 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
SWISSCOM AG
Telecommunications operator Swisscom reports second-quarter
net income of 433 million Swiss francs ($443.60 million),
slightly beating forecasts by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
SYNGENTA AG plans to divest its
premium flowers seeds business from its Lawn and Garden
operating unit.
ROCHE says it's acquiring Kapa Biosystems to
strengthen its next-generation sequencing product offerings. It
didn't give a price.
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD said it's first-half order
intake was down 1.6 percent to 98.6 million francs. Sales fell
more than 10 percent.
CEMBRA MONEY BANK said first-half net income rose 8
percent to nearly 70 million francs.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SONOVA HOLDING AG said Tuesday its Advanced
Bionics unit received U.S. FDA approval for new sound
processors.
* IMPLENIA said it won a 235 million franc order to
build first infrastructure section of Stockholm's new bypass.
* BUCHER said Michael Hausermann is leaving the
Bucher Municipal division. He'll be replaced by Coean van
Rosmalen who has been at the company's Johnson Sweeper unit in
the United Kingdom.
* SIEGFRIED HOLDING said its first-half profit rose
to 21.1 million Swiss francs, up from 18.8 million francs in the
year-earlier period.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9761 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)