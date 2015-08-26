Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 26

ZURICH Aug 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 1.1 percent lower at 8,666 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SYNGENTA
A Monsanto offer of 470 Swiss francs per share in
Swiss agricultural chemicals maker Syngenta would be a good
price for the company, a fund manager for Oddo Asset management
said on Tuesday, suggesting Syngenta open talks with its suitor.
TRANSOCEAN
Shares in Transocean were seen opening 16 percent lower in
premarket indicators.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Feintool posted first-half net sales of 243.7
million Swiss francs ($257.99 million), a 0.5 percent fall on
the previous year. The firm said it expected a generally
positive business performance in the second half of the year.
* Evolva announced its intention for a capital
increase. It is targeting gross proceeds of around 60 million
francs, which will principally be used to advance its strategy
of becoming an integrated supplier of high-value innovative
ingredients. The company also posted first-half revenue of 8.3
million francs compared to 5 million francs in the same period
last year.
* MCH Group said Carmen Walker Spaeh, a member of
the Government Council of the Canton of Zurich, will join the
company's board of directors on Jan. 1.
ECONOMY
The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.64 in July
from 1.61 in June, the Swiss bank's economists said on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9446 Swiss francs)
