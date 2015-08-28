Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 28

ZURICH Aug 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,854 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
SWISS ECONOMY
Switzerland's economy unexpectedly grew in the second
quarter to avoid a first recession since 2009, indicating the
impact from the central bank's removal of a currency cap has
been less severe than first feared.
UBS
The U.S. Treasury on Thursday said it had reached an
agreement with UBS for the Swiss bank to pay a $1.7 million
settlement for "apparent violations" to U.S. sanctions.
ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK
ZKB posted a 16.9 percent year-on-year rise in its
first-half group profit and said it hoped to achieve a solid set
of full-year results. Local government-owned ZKB said group
profit in the first six months of 2015 rose to 393 million Swiss
francs ($407.89 million).
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant said it was on course for growth in
North America.
* Drugmaker Novartis AG extended its donation of
multidrug therapy medicines to treat leprosy through 2020 in
collaboration with the World Health Organization.
* Bachem Holding AG confirmed its annual target,
saying that it expects 2015 to be a very good year after
increasing its sales by 15 percent in the first-half.
* Zug Estate Holding increased its EBIT for the
first half of 2015 to 49.5 million Swiss francs ($51.30 million)
from 27.2 million francs a year ago after successfully reaching
the next stage of a major site's development.
* Edmond de Rothschild Suisse said assets under
management at June 30 stood at 105.1 billion Swiss francs, down
4 percent from end-2014. The reduction was directly attributable
to currency factors, the bank said. It posted net profit of 33.4
million francs, up 2.8 percent on the year-earlier level.
* Alpiq Holding AG saw a year-on-year drop in net
revenue and EBITDA that the energy company said was expected due
to continued low wholesale prices and currency effects.
* Adval Tech Holding AG posted a first-half loss,
saying it would be difficult for the industrial manufacturer to
achieve a positive net result in the full-year as the company
generating most of its turnover abroad suffered from the strong
franc.
* Basilea said Dr Ingrid Heinze-Krauss will retire
after 15 years with the company. The company named Dr Guenter
Ditzinger, currently Head of Pharmaceutics, to succeed
Heinze-Krauss as chief technology officer and as a member of the
management committee effective Feb. 1.
ECONOMY
TABLE-Swiss GDP up 0.2 percent in Q2 vs Q1
($1 = 0.9635 Swiss francs)
