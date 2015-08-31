Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 31

ZURICH Aug 31 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8725 points on
Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SYNGENTA
The agrichemicals company may seek partners to help improve
its product lineup after a thorough review in the wake of a
rebuffed takeover approach from Monsanto Co, its
chairman told a Swiss newspaper.
SWISS ECONOMY
Swiss interest rates will stay negative "for some time"
given many risks -- including China -- that could spark
safe-haven buying of what is already a "clearly overvalued"
Swiss franc, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in
a weekend newspaper interview.
GIVAUDAN
The flavours and fragrances group has acquired cosmetics
ingredients firm Induchem. The company would have added 25
million Swiss francs to 2014 sales.
INDIAN CASES
Switzerland has rejected India's request for legal
assistance in investigating two Swiss companies suspected of
bribing Indian officials to win arms deals.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
** Travel group Kuoni said it estimated its net
debt position for year-end 2015 would improve to -200 million to
-250 million francs from -468 million at the end of June. It
said the remarks clarified its assessment and earlier
statements.
** Insurer Baloise said it will ask shareholders
next year to approve Ernst & Young (EY) as external auditors,
replacing PwC
** EMS Chemie reported final first-half results in
line with provisional figures released on July 10. Net income
rose 0.5 percent to 185 million Swiss francs
** Allreal Holding AG said first-half rental income
rose 18.6 percent and underlying net income rose 6.7 percent.
** SHL Telemedicine reported first-half adjusted
EBIT of $3.2 million on revenue of $22.3 million. It said
Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment's previously announced takeover of
the company for 10.5 francs in cash per share was planned to
wrap up in October.
ECONOMY
Weekly data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due
around 0700 GMT
Monthly KOF leading indicator for Swiss economy due at 0700
