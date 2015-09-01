Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 1

ZURICH, Sept. 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening nearly 1 percent down at 8737.53 points on
Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
Syngenta
The Swiss crop chemicals maker said it has won U.S. approval
for its fungicide solatenol, adding global peak sales could
reach $1 billion.
For more click on
Novartis
The drugmaker said it received EU approval for Tafinlar and
Mekinist, the first combination approved for patients with an
aggressive form of melanoma.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
** UBS Group said it has completed its SESTA
procedure and will pay a supplementary dividend of 0.25 Swiss
francs on Sept. 22. It's also starting a new marketing campaign
with celebrity photographer Anne Leibowitz.
** Alpiq sold its 26 percent share of
Gommmerkraftwerke AG to Group E in western Switzerland. The
Swiss power producer didn't release the price of the
transaction.
** Leclanche says it won a "major order" for solar
street lighting solutions in Saudi Arabia and a new battery
order for automatic-guided vehicles.
** Helvetia Holdings AG says its combined ratio in
the first half of 2015 was 92.4 percent, compared to 94 percent
in the first half of last year.
** Hiag said it had net income in the first half of
24.2 million Swiss francs ($25.17 million) and that its
operating income rose 9 percent.
** Romande Energie boosted its gross profit by 4
percent and expects to achieve a full-year business performance
in line with the first six months of the year, not including
exceptional items.
ECONOMY
The Swiss manufacturing PMI is due at 0730 GMT.
($1 = 0.9615 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)