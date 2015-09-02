Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 2

ZURICH, Sept 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8645 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISS ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank's current polices are geared towards weakening the "significantly overvalued" Swiss franc to support Switzerland's economy, the SNB chairman said.

SIKA

A Swiss court confirmed Saint-Gobain did not have to launch a mandatory public takeover bid for all the shares of Swiss chemical firm Sika, the French group said.

NOVARTIS

The Basel-based drug maker said on Tuesday that it would join forces with Amgen to develop and commercialise an Alzheimer's treatment. Novartis' Phase I/IIa oral therapy CNP250 will be the lead molecule in the program. Novartis also said that the companies planned to co-develop and co-commercialise Amgen's migraine portfolio.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft that he considered the bank's 15 percent return on equity target to be appropriate.

* Novartis said it received EU approval for Revolade as the first-in-class therapy for patients with severe aplastic anemia.

*Contract research & development company Therametrics Holding AG signed an agreement with Accelovance, Inc. to provide services in the clinical research area.

*Loeb Holding AG saw a decline of operating income and EBIT in the first half of 2015 due to poor consumption resulting from the strong franc, the group said.

*Molecular Partners AG said that a net loss of 7.1 million Swiss francs ($7.39 million) in the first half-year was in line with expectations, resulting from reduced accounting revenues and increased research and development activities.

*Matador Private Equity AG said it planned to distribute a dividend of 0.20 francs per share.

ECONOMY

