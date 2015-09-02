Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 2

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
ZURICH, Sept 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8645 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISS ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank's current polices are geared towards weakening the "significantly overvalued" Swiss franc to support Switzerland's economy, the SNB chairman said.
For more click on
SIKA
A Swiss court confirmed Saint-Gobain did not have to launch a mandatory public takeover bid for all the shares of Swiss chemical firm Sika, the French group said.
For more click on
NOVARTIS
The Basel-based drug maker said on Tuesday that it would join forces with Amgen to develop and commercialise an Alzheimer's treatment. Novartis' Phase I/IIa oral therapy CNP250 will be the lead molecule in the program. Novartis also said that the companies planned to co-develop and co-commercialise Amgen's migraine portfolio.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft that he considered the bank's 15 percent return on equity target to be appropriate.
* Novartis said it received EU approval for Revolade as the first-in-class therapy for patients with severe aplastic anemia.
*Contract research & development company Therametrics Holding AG signed an agreement with Accelovance, Inc. to provide services in the clinical research area.
*Loeb Holding AG saw a decline of operating income and EBIT in the first half of 2015 due to poor consumption resulting from the strong franc, the group said.
*Molecular Partners AG said that a net loss of 7.1 million Swiss francs ($7.39 million) in the first half-year was in line with expectations, resulting from reduced accounting revenues and increased research and development activities.
*Matador Private Equity AG said it planned to distribute a dividend of 0.20 francs per share.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.