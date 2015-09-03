Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 3

ZURICH, Sept 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.4 percent at 8656 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

The agrichemicals group plans to sell its vegetable seeds business and buy back more than $2 billion worth of stock in a campaign to boost shareholder returns after it rejected a takeover approach from Monsanto Co.

Shares were indicated 1.4 percent higher.

NOVARTIS

Novartis has launched the first biosimilar drug in the United States after a U.S. appeals court declined on Wednesday to stop the sale of the company's copycat version of Amgen Inc's blockbuster cancer drug Neupogen.

Health Canada approved new indications for Promnitrope (somatropin), Canada's first subsequent entry biologic (biosimilar)

RICHEMONT

Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chairman of online fashion group Net-A-Porter, tendered her resignation on Wednesday ahead of a planned merger with Italy's Yoox, the Italian online retailer said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** Evolva Holding announced a rights issue

** BKW reported first-half EBITDA of 280 million francs

** Flughafen Zurich said first-half revenue rose 3.3 percent and forecast higher profits in 2015

** Santhera Pharmaceuticals reported higher first-half sales and said it had enough cash to support the launch of its Raxone product

** Leclanche said its first-half loss widened to 11.3 million francs

** Helvetia placed a 300 million Swiss franc ($312 million) hybrid bond to finance general corporate purposes, including refinancing outstanding subordinated debt

** Gategroup reported a first-half loss of 87.5 million francs due to foreign exchange losses in combination with restructuring costs and adjustments.

** Myriad Group reported first-half revenues of $17.6 million and a net loss of $4.8 million

** IVF Hartmann said first-half net profit rose 0.7 percent to 8.5 million francs

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs)