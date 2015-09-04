Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 4

ZURICH, Sept 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.8 percent lower at 8,703 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
UBS Wealth Management Americas said it hired financial
adviser James Lipari from Bank of America's Merrill
Lynch unit.
VONTOBEL
The Swiss bank said it had agreed to buy Italmobiliare-owned
Finter Bank Zurich to boost its wealth management business with
Italian clients.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said the U.S. FDA had granted breakthrough
therapy designation for its investigational medicine ACE910 for
people with haemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.
* Novartis said it had received EU approval for
Farydak, the first in its class of anticancer agents approved
for patients with multiple myeloma.
* Syngenta Chairman Michel Demare told l'Agefi
that acquisitions were currently not a topic of discussion for
the agricultural chemicals group.
* Zurich Insurance said Kristof Terryn, currently
CEO of Global Life, will take over as chief executive of General
Insurance effective Oct. 1.
* Adecco announced the appointments of John
Marshall as regional head of UK and Ireland, and Stephan Howeg
as chief marketing and communications officer for the group.
* Transocean said Lars Sjoebring, senior vice
president and general counsel, had informed the company that he
will be leaving the offshore driller.
* Baloise said its Luxembourg unit had received
approval from the insurance regulator in Luxembourg for its
acquisition of HDI-Gerling Assurances.
* NAGRA, a digital TV division of the Kudelski,
announced new product integrations with Broadcom designed to
address the modern security needs of pay-TV service providers.
* U Blox Holding AG said first-half net profit was
15 million francs compared to 14.4 million francs for the same
period last year. Earnings were influenced by the strong franc,
the company said.
ECONOMY
CPI data due at 0715 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)