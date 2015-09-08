Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 8

ZURICH, Sept 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost unchanged at 8,704 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it would present data from 15 medicines across its portfolio of cancer immunotherapy and targeted medicines during the 2015 European Cancer Congress from Sept. 25-29 in Vienna.

* Partners Group Holding AG posted first-half IFRS net profit of 214 million Swiss francs, up 11 percent on the same period last year.

* Zueblin Immobilien has decided to postpone its capital increase after it was informed by its main shareholder Lamesa that it would not underwrite the proposed capital market transaction within the necessary period due to the current turmoil and volatility in the financial markets. The company will convene an extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 29 to re-approve the capital measures.

* Addex Therapeutics said it had granted an option to license its metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 3 programme to Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals.

* Daetwyler Holding said it had completed the acquisition of Origom s.p.a., previously announced in August, and as a result now owns the Italy-based company.

* MCH Group said consolidated profit for the first half of 2015 was 48.7 million Swiss francs, 14.1 percent below the same reporting period for 2014. The firm is expecting a result for 2015 that will be substantially below both the result for 2014 with its strong exhibition schedule and the 2013 financial year.

* SE Swiss Estates posted first-half net profit of 366,000 Swiss francs, compared to 367,000 francs in the same period last year.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in August from 3.1 percent the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood unchanged at 3.3 percent over the same period.

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it would top up its 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026 in a tender. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)