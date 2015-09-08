Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 8

ZURICH, Sept 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening almost unchanged at 8,704 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said it would present data from 15
medicines across its portfolio of cancer immunotherapy and
targeted medicines during the 2015 European Cancer Congress from
Sept. 25-29 in Vienna.
* Partners Group Holding AG posted first-half IFRS
net profit of 214 million Swiss francs, up 11 percent on the
same period last year.
* Zueblin Immobilien has decided to postpone its
capital increase after it was informed by its main shareholder
Lamesa that it would not underwrite the proposed capital market
transaction within the necessary period due to the current
turmoil and volatility in the financial markets. The company
will convene an extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 29 to
re-approve the capital measures.
* Addex Therapeutics said it had granted an option
to license its metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 3
programme to Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals.
* Daetwyler Holding said it had completed the
acquisition of Origom s.p.a., previously announced in August,
and as a result now owns the Italy-based company.
* MCH Group said consolidated profit for the first
half of 2015 was 48.7 million Swiss francs, 14.1 percent below
the same reporting period for 2014. The firm is expecting a
result for 2015 that will be substantially below both the result
for 2014 with its strong exhibition schedule and the 2013
financial year.
* SE Swiss Estates posted first-half net profit of
366,000 Swiss francs, compared to 367,000 francs in the same
period last year.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.2 percent in August from 3.1 percent the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said. When
adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood
unchanged at 3.3 percent over the same period.
* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it would top up
its 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026 in a tender.
