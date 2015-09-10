Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 10

ZURICH, Sept 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.8 percent lower at 8,798 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

A New York state regulator has sought information from banks including Credit Suisse Group AG on potential manipulation of U.S. Treasury auctions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Switzerland's competition watchdog said it would lead a deep review of the joint venture between Swisscom, SRG and Ringier. It will look at whether the planned tie-up will create or strengthen a market dominant player and the review must be carried out within four months, the Swiss competition said.

* Orascom Development Holding AG said it had struck a deal for a $20 million project in Egypt.

* BFW Liegenschaften said its EBIT reached 12.5 million Swiss francs ($12.79 million) in the first half of 2015, up from 7 million francs in the same period last year. For the second half of the year it expects to achieve similar operating results at the EBIT level as in the first six months.

* NAGRA, a digital TV division of the Kudelski Group , said it is providing 4K Ultra HD content protection to Korean satellite broadcaster KT Skylife.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9777 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)