CORRECTED-Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 11

ZURICH, Sept 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.16 percent at 8,793 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

ACTELION

Actelion confirmed yesterday that it had initiated preliminary talks with U.S. biotech company ZS Pharma Inc , after tips that the Swiss drugmaker offered to buy the U.S. company for $2.5 billion were released. Neither of the companies had made any commitment, Actelion said. ZS Pharma also confirmed the discussions.

NESTLE

Nestle opened its third Nespresso production site in Romont, Switzerland yesterday. As the only producer of the large portion capsule line introduced in the United States and Canada last year, the factory is an investment into the key U.S. coffee capsule market, the company said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG will propose a capital raising program to its shareholders on Friday to increasing its market capitalisation to 183.7 million Swiss francs ($188.93 million) from 76.5 million. The company proposes to issue 25.5 million new registered shares at 4.20 francs each.

* Kudelski SA said its NAGRA division's anyCAST content protection, OpenTV 5 connectware and medialive multiscreen solution were selected by VTVcab, Vietnam's cable operator, to enable its next generation TV platform.

* Temenos Group AG increased its full-year non-IFRS EBIT target to $153 million - $158 million, implying a margin of 28.5 percent, and said it signed an agreement to provide Nordea with a new core banking platform.

* Fundamenta Real Estate AG said it expected to inform about capital increases at the end of the month after half-year rental income increased 5.7 percent despite challenging conditions.

* Schindler Holding AG said yesterday that a court ruled in favour of dismissing a false claims case against its American division, Schindler Elevator, citing "uniform and overwhelming" evidence that the company did not knowingly submit false reports.

ECONOMY

