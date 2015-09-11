CORRECTED-Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 11

(Corrects AFG's proposed shares increase to 183.7 million, not
billion, Swiss francs)
ZURICH, Sept 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.16 percent at 8,793 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
ACTELION
Actelion confirmed yesterday that it had initiated
preliminary talks with U.S. biotech company ZS Pharma Inc
, after tips that the Swiss drugmaker offered to buy the
U.S. company for $2.5 billion were released. Neither of the
companies had made any commitment, Actelion said. ZS Pharma also
confirmed the discussions.
NESTLE
Nestle opened its third Nespresso production site in Romont,
Switzerland yesterday. As the only producer of the large portion
capsule line introduced in the United States and Canada last
year, the factory is an investment into the key U.S. coffee
capsule market, the company said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG will propose a
capital raising program to its shareholders on Friday to
increasing its market capitalisation to 183.7 million Swiss
francs ($188.93 million) from 76.5 million. The company proposes
to issue 25.5 million new registered shares at 4.20 francs each.
* Kudelski SA said its NAGRA division's anyCAST
content protection, OpenTV 5 connectware and medialive
multiscreen solution were selected by VTVcab, Vietnam's cable
operator, to enable its next generation TV platform.
* Temenos Group AG increased its full-year non-IFRS
EBIT target to $153 million - $158 million, implying a margin of
28.5 percent, and said it signed an agreement to provide Nordea
with a new core banking platform.
* Fundamenta Real Estate AG said it expected to
inform about capital increases at the end of the month after
half-year rental income increased 5.7 percent despite
challenging conditions.
* Schindler Holding AG said yesterday that a court
ruled in favour of dismissing a false claims case against its
American division, Schindler Elevator, citing "uniform and
overwhelming" evidence that the company did not knowingly submit
false reports.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9723 Swiss francs)
