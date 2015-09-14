Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 14

ZURICH, Sept 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.5 percent at 8813 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
. The following are some of the main factors expected
to affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
The bank intends to sell its U.S. private bank and slash its
prime brokerage business under a strategy being developed by new
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, Swiss newspaper Schweiz am
Sonntag reported on Sunday.
Results of a strategic review announced in July will be
presented to the bank's board in early October, earlier than
first envisaged to give markets time to absorb news of a planned
capital increase, the newspaper said, citing anonymous sources.
The bank declined comment.
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
Twelve major banks including the two big Swiss banks have
reached a $1.865 billion settlement to resolve investor claims
that they conspired to fix prices and limit competition in the
market for credit default swaps, a lawyer for the investors said
on Friday.
UBS has prevailed against an investor's multi-million-dollar
arbitration claim for losses tied to the firm's Puerto Rico bond
funds, following a string of investor victories.
ABB
ABB will likely decide next year what to do with its new
Power Grids division, Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer told
Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft, reiterating that all
options were open for the business.
The paper quoted an anonymous source as saying ABB Chairman
Peter Voser would meet activist investor Cevian for the first
time nexst month.
Voser told the SonntagsZeitung paper he opposed the idea of
breaking up the engineering group's two main businesses and was
not facing pressure from its big shareholders for change.
SWISS RE
The world's second-biggest reinsurer expects prices to
stabilise across many lines of business, it said ahead of the
sector's annual meeting in Monte Carlo. [IDS:nZ8N10M00F]
SWATCH
The watchmaker is not worried by economic and market
turbulence in China, Chief Executive Nick Hayek told a Sunday
newspaper, noting its sales to Chinese customers will rise when
stripping out exchange rate swings.
SYNGENTA
The company has won U.S. approval for irs Orindis fungicide,
which has peak sales potential of more than $150 million.
NOVARTIS
A new Novartis drug to treat heart failure should cost 17
percent less than its list price of $4,560 per year to keep
health costs in line with growth in the overall U.S. economy,
according to the nonprofit ICER.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuoni said the sale of its European tour
operating activities to REWE Group was completed on Friday
* Lifewatch said it had won U.S. regulatory apprval
to run its ACT software on the Android operating system
* Burkhalter Holding said first-half group profit
rose to 14.9 million francs and reiterated its forecast for
higher earnings per share this year
* Adecco said Artisan Partners' stake had fallen
below 5 percent and was 4.9 percent as of Sept 9
* Burckhardt Compression said it would deliver
reciprocating compressors for a Freeport LNG liquefaction and
export project
ECONOMY
SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT
Producer/import price data due at 0715 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)