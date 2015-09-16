Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 16

ZURICH, Sept 16 - The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
RICHEMONT
The company said five-month sales rose 4 percent at constant
exchange rates, easily beating the average estimate of 1.4
percent growth in a Reuters poll of analysts. <ID:nFWN11L04H>
SYNGENTA
The agrichemicals group will highlight 15 new and pipeline
products in its crop protection portfolio with peak sales over
$6 billion during its research and development (R&D) day
presentation on Wednesday, it said.
ROCHE
The biotechnology sector is in a "bubble", pushing prices
for medium-sized companies with experimental drugs in late-stage
development out of reach, Chief Executive Severin Schwan told
Reuters.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Leclanche set an extraordinary shareholders
meeting for Oct 6 to approve a capital increase of up to 4
million shares via a rights issue
* Saint-Gobain said the Swiss competition watchdog
had given it permission to acquire Sika
* Lastminute.com swung to a first-half net loss of
4.2 million euros.
ECONOMY
ZEW investor sentiment for September due at 0900 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)