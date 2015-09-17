Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 17

ZURICH, Sept 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent higher at 8,927 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would give investors an update on the bank's strategy under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam on Oct. 21.

UBS

Recurrent client questions about the effect of the European credit crisis and Swiss banking problems on their accounts led a six-person brokerage team at UBS AG's UBS Wealth Management Americas in Worcester, Mass., to join Raymond James & Associates early this month, the head of the team said Wednesday.

SWISS RE

Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest consolidator of closed life funds, is in talks to buy smaller rival Guardian Financial Services in a deal that could cost over 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), Sky News reported on Wednesday. Swiss Re AG's closed life funds arm, Admin Re, is also among companies eyeing the takeover of Guardian Financial, Sky said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Evolva Holding said it would receive 57.4 million Swiss francs in gross proceeds from its rights offering, which will be used to support its stevia launch and other growth initiatives.

* Partners Group has agreed to acquire a 32-hectare industrial site in Yennora, in the west of Sydney, on behalf of its clients.

* Baloise has agreed to sell the portfolio held by the German branch of Baloise Life Ltd to Frankfurter Leben-Gruppe. Baloise has not written any new business via this subsidiary since 2012, the company said.

* Georg Fischer said GF Machining Solutions, a division of GF, plans to increase its production capacity for milling machines to meet customer demand.

ECONOMY

The Swiss government on Thursday upped its economic growth forecast for 2015 but cautioned that a continued recovery in the euro zone was crucial to the Alpine nation's prospects.

The Swiss National Bank holds its quarterly policy assessment at 0730 GMT where it will announce its interest rate decisions. All but one of the 34 economists polled said the Swiss National Bank would leave its target range for three-month Swiss Libor unchanged at -1.25 to -0.25 percent.

