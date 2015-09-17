Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 17

ZURICH, Sept 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.7 percent higher at 8,927 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would give
investors an update on the bank's strategy under new Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam on Oct. 21.
UBS
Recurrent client questions about the effect of the European
credit crisis and Swiss banking problems on their accounts led a
six-person brokerage team at UBS AG's UBS Wealth
Management Americas in Worcester, Mass., to join Raymond James &
Associates early this month, the head of the team said
Wednesday.
SWISS RE
Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest
consolidator of closed life funds, is in talks to buy smaller
rival Guardian Financial Services in a deal that could cost over
1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), Sky News reported on Wednesday.
Swiss Re AG's closed life funds arm, Admin Re, is
also among companies eyeing the takeover of Guardian Financial,
Sky said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Evolva Holding said it would receive 57.4 million
Swiss francs in gross proceeds from its rights offering, which
will be used to support its stevia launch and other growth
initiatives.
* Partners Group has agreed to acquire a 32-hectare
industrial site in Yennora, in the west of Sydney, on behalf of
its clients.
* Baloise has agreed to sell the portfolio held by
the German branch of Baloise Life Ltd to Frankfurter
Leben-Gruppe. Baloise has not written any new business via this
subsidiary since 2012, the company said.
* Georg Fischer said GF Machining Solutions, a
division of GF, plans to increase its production capacity for
milling machines to meet customer demand.
ECONOMY
The Swiss government on Thursday upped its economic growth
forecast for 2015 but cautioned that a continued recovery in the
euro zone was crucial to the Alpine nation's prospects.
The Swiss National Bank holds its quarterly policy
assessment at 0730 GMT where it will announce its interest rate
decisions. All but one of the 34 economists polled said the
Swiss National Bank would leave its target range for three-month
Swiss Libor unchanged at -1.25 to -0.25 percent.
