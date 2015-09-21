Swiss stocks - Factors to watch

ZURICH, Sept 21 - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen
opening 0.65 percent down at 8682.71 points on Monday, according
to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
ZURICH INSURANCE
The Swiss insurer abandoned its bid to buy British rival RSA
after forecasting a $200 million loss at its general
insurance unit in the third quarter and aggregate losses of
around $275 million related to explosions in a port city in
China in August.
BNK JULIUS BAER
The Swiss private bank saw no meaningful impact on its Asian
business from recent turbulence in financial markets, Chief
Executive Officer Boris F.J. Collardi said on Monday.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*Siegfried Holding said all closing conditions for
acquisition of three BASF sites have been satisfied.
* Roche said it will present new data for Esbriet
in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.6437 pounds)
