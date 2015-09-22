Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 22

ZURICH, Sept 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8,747 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Some brokers have left Credit Suisse AG's U.S. private
banking business for rival firms as the unit waits for the Swiss
bank's new CEO to decide on its fate.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
had granted a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments waiver
for the cobas influenza A/B test for use on the cobas Liat
System.
* Sunrise said it will reduce its headcount by up
to 175 as part of efficiency measures to strengthen customer
focus and improve its cost structure.
* Switzerland's SIX Exchange Regulation said it had
initiated an investigation against Accu Holding on the
grounds of possible breaches of the rules governing the
disclosure of management transactions.
* Kuoni said it signed a 200 million Swiss franc
credit facility running to 2020. It began early refinancing of
the existing revolving credit facility of 209 million francs in
the first half of 2015 to benefit from attractive conditions on
the capital markets, Kuoni said.
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 6 percent in August
when adjusted for working days to 14.232 billion Swiss francs
($14.63 billion), the Federal Customs Office said. Overall
Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.869 billion
Swiss francs in August.
