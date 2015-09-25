Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 25

ZURICH, Sept 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 1.19 percent at 8,377 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker named Harvard Medical School cancer specialist James Bradner as head of biomedical research with a seat on its executive committee as of March 2016. Bradner succeeds Mark Fishman, who is retiring after a 13-year stint leading the Swiss company's drug discovery and early clinical development efforts.

SWISS RE

Standard & Poor's said its counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Swiss Reinsurance Co Ltd (AA-/Stable/A-1+) and its core subsidiaries are unaffected by the group's announcement that its Admin Re business unit will buy U.K.-based Guardian Holdings Europe Ltd.

NOVARTIS

Novartis' new heart failure medicine Entresto has been recommended for approval in Europe by a review body, the company said, putting Entresto on track for approval for patients with symptomatic chronic heart failure and reduced ejection fraction across Europe by year end.

ROCHE

Roche head Severin Schwan is convinced that Roche can hold on to its top position in cancer treatment. "We're the number one in oncology. If we want to keep it that way, we have to invest where science promises the greatest successes," he told Swiss newspaper "Finanz und Wirtschaft." "Everything has worked so far this year, especially with important medications like Atezolizumab and Ocrelizumab, which have high potential. Our pipeline is significantly less risky than it was at the beginning of the year."

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ARYZTA AG said it intends to sell 36.3 million ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises plc, or roughly 29 percent of existing issued ordinary shares, through an institutional investors placing by joint bookrunners J&E Davy and Goodbody Stockbrokers. This marks the sale of all ARYZTA's remaining Origin shares, according to Reuters data, after the Swiss company announced the sale of 49 million Origin shares in March.

*Zwahlen et Mayr SA will soon have Luigi Mion as new chief executive at the helm, the steel and metal company said as it announced a half-year net loss of 2.8 million Swiss francs ($2.86 million), and Jean-Claude Badoux immediately resigns as chairman.

* Perfect Holding SA posted a net loss of 0.6 million francs in the half-year, almost unchanged from a year ago.

* Airopack Technology Group AG saw a net loss of 4.209 million Euros ($4.70 million) in the half-year but expects an ongoing positive evolution of sales and results. In a separate announcement, the company said it intends to acquire part of Belgian cosmetics manufacturer Proficos' activities pending local court approval, for completion in early October.

* A U.S. appeals courts upheld Shire's patents for its top-selling Vyvanse, thwarting Novartis's Sandoz unit and four other drug makers' ambitions of bringing generic versions of the hyperactivity drug onto the U.S. market before 2023.

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9790 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)