Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 25

ZURICH, Sept 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 1.19 percent at 8,377 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
NOVARTIS
The drugmaker named Harvard Medical School cancer specialist
James Bradner as head of biomedical research with a seat on its
executive committee as of March 2016. Bradner succeeds Mark
Fishman, who is retiring after a 13-year stint leading the Swiss
company's drug discovery and early clinical development efforts.
SWISS RE
Standard & Poor's said its counterparty credit and insurer
financial strength ratings on Swiss Reinsurance Co Ltd
(AA-/Stable/A-1+) and its core subsidiaries are unaffected by
the group's announcement that its Admin Re business unit will
buy U.K.-based Guardian Holdings Europe Ltd.
NOVARTIS
Novartis' new heart failure medicine Entresto has been
recommended for approval in Europe by a review body, the company
said, putting Entresto on track for approval for patients with
symptomatic chronic heart failure and reduced ejection fraction
across Europe by year end.
ROCHE
Roche head Severin Schwan is convinced that Roche can hold
on to its top position in cancer treatment. "We're the number
one in oncology. If we want to keep it that way, we have to
invest where science promises the greatest successes," he told
Swiss newspaper "Finanz und Wirtschaft." "Everything has worked
so far this year, especially with important medications like
Atezolizumab and Ocrelizumab, which have high potential. Our
pipeline is significantly less risky than it was at the
beginning of the year."
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* ARYZTA AG said it intends to sell 36.3 million
ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises plc, or roughly 29
percent of existing issued ordinary shares, through an
institutional investors placing by joint bookrunners J&E Davy
and Goodbody Stockbrokers. This marks the sale of all ARYZTA's
remaining Origin shares, according to Reuters data, after the
Swiss company announced the sale of 49 million Origin shares in
March.
*Zwahlen et Mayr SA will soon have Luigi Mion as new
chief executive at the helm, the steel and metal company said as
it announced a half-year net loss of 2.8 million Swiss francs
($2.86 million), and Jean-Claude Badoux immediately resigns as
chairman.
* Perfect Holding SA posted a net loss of 0.6
million francs in the half-year, almost unchanged from a year
ago.
* Airopack Technology Group AG saw a net loss of
4.209 million Euros ($4.70 million) in the half-year but
expects an ongoing positive evolution of sales and results. In a
separate announcement, the company said it intends to acquire
part of Belgian cosmetics manufacturer Proficos' activities
pending local court approval, for completion in early October.
* A U.S. appeals courts upheld Shire's patents for
its top-selling Vyvanse, thwarting Novartis's Sandoz
unit and four other drug makers' ambitions of bringing generic
versions of the hyperactivity drug onto the U.S. market before
2023.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9790 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)