Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 29

ZURICH, Sept 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 1 percent down at 8295.41 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS and JULIUS BAER
Swiss competition watchdog has launched an investigation
into possible collusion in the precious metals market by several
major banks including UBS and Bank Julius Baer, it said on
Monday, the latest in a string of probes into gold, silver,
platinum and palladium pricing.
SYMETIS (IPO-SYMS.S)
The medical technology group has put its planned initial
public offer on ice given volatile market conditions, the
company said.
SULZER
The Swiss Takeover Board has granted Tiwel Holding AG, a
vehicle controlled by investor Viktor Vekselberg, an exemption
from its duty to make a public tender offer for Sulzer shares
linked to the transfer of Sulzer shares held by sister company
Liwet Holding, the watchdog said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Creologix said that it expects higher net sales
and profitability in the 2016/2017 financial year. In 2015/2016,
its full-year net loss was 10.3 million Swiss francs ($10.50
million), from 1.5 million francs.
* Schindler Holding AG said that a service
technician in Japan was cleared of wrongdoing in a fatal 2006
elevator accident that killed a 16-year-old boy.
* Roche said a pooled analysis from three phase III
studies show a 38 percent reduction in risk of death after up to
two years on Esbriet treatment.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9714 Swiss francs)
