Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 30

ZURICH, Sept 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 8,398 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS
A unit of UBS AG agreed to pay almost $34 million to settle
charges from two U.S. regulators that it failed to supervise the
sale of Puerto Rican closed-end mutual funds it sponsored to
clients in the U.S. territory.
SGS
SGS said it had bought a 70 percent stake in SIGA Ingenería
y Consultoria S.A., boosting the Swiss testing and inspection
firm's presence in Latin America.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Julius Baer appointed Gerassimos Spyridakis as
head of a newly created Sub-Region Africa and Eastern
Mediterranean division effective Jan. 1, 2016.
* Clariant has agreed to acquire part of Vivimed
Labs Ltd's personal care portfolio in India as part of its
strategy to grow in emerging markets
* VP Bank said it is adjusting its organisational
and management structure by consolidating functions within the
executive management and appointed Martin Beinhoff as its new
chief operating officer.
* Accu Holding said it had raised 9.4 million Swiss
francs ($9.68 million) via a debt-for-equity swap.
* Galenica said Sucroferric oxyhydroxide had
received approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and
Welfare in Japan for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in
chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis under the name
P-TOL.
* Mikron Holding said shareholder Veraison SICAV -
Engagement Fund increased its stake in the firm to 10.02 percent
from 5.1 percent.
* lastminute.com said Spain's Supreme Court rejected
a cassation appeal motion by Ryanair against online
travel agency Rumbo, a Spanish subsidiary of the group.
* Addex Therapeutics posted a first-half net loss
of 2.8 million Swiss francs, up from a 1 million franc loss in
first half of 2014.
* Aevis Holding posted first-half net profit of
0.07 million Swiss francs, down from 2.8 million francs a year
ago.
* Pax Anlage posted first-half net profit of 12.7
million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to
1.63 points in August from 1.59 points in July, the Swiss bank's
economists said on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9711 Swiss francs)
