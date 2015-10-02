Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 2

ZURICH Oct 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.7 percent at 8571 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
. The following are some of the main factors that may
affect Swiss stocks.
CREDIT SUISSE
The U.S. Department of Labor said it granted Credit Suisse
Group an exemption from certain restrictions stemming from its
guilty plea to helping Americans evade taxes, effectively
allowing the bank to continue to manage $2 billion in U.S.
retirement money.
NOVARTIS
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted Sandoz's
regulatory submission for a biosimilar version of Amgen's
blockbuster Enbrel drug, the Swiss drugmaker said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*ALSO Holding said regular insolvency proceeding of
ALSO Logistics Services GmbH have started
*Airopack Technology acquires majority part of
activities of Proficos
*Zueblin Holding calls extraordinary shareholders'
meeting to resolve on capital measures
ECONOMY
Switzerland's central bank expects its current measures to
weaken the "significantly overvalued" Swiss franc and is aware
of the risks posed by its negative interest rate policy, Deputy
Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Thursday evening in an address.
