Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 14

ZURICH, March 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI 
was seen opening up 0.13 percent at 8009.09 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
    The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
    
    SWISSCOM 
    The telecommunications group's Chief Executive Urs Schaeppi
told Swiss broadcaster SRF the state did not have to remain its
majority shareholder but it was important that the company have
a key shareholder with a long-term view to provide it
entrepreneurial freedom, as the Swiss state has done.
    For more click on  
    
    CREDIT SUISSE 
    The No. 2 Swiss bank said it would lay off 163 employees at
its New York office, as part of a restructuring plan under new
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam. 
    For more click 
    
    SIKA 
    The Swiss building materials and adhesives maker's founding
family and France's Saint Gobain have extended their
agreement until 2017 for the French company to buy the family's
shares. The Sika board opposes the transaction and is fighting
it in court. 
    Separately, the Sika board of directors confirmed that the
company would hold its annual general meeting on April 12. All
the current board members are standing for re-election, and the
board is opposing the proposal of the family to elect Jacques
Bischoff to the board.
    For more click 
    
    LINDT & SPRUENGLI 
    The chocolate maker's long-serving Chief Executive Officer
Ernst Tanner plans to step down from that position by 2020, he
told Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung. 
    For more click on 
    
    COMPANY STATEMENTS 
    * Aryzta said its first-half underlying profit from
continuing operations rose 2 percent to 141.1 million
euros($157.48 million). [ARYN.S>
    * Helvetia said it boosted its earnings 4 percent
439 million francs in 2015, helped by acquisitions including
Nationale Suisse and Basler Oesterreich. It proposed boosting
its dividend to 19 francs per share, from 18 francs. 
    * Schlatter said its 2015 loss widened to nearly 7
million Swiss francs, for 200,000 francs a year earlier.
 
    * BB Biotech completed its current share buyback
programme 
    * PSP Swiss Property said on Friday it had settled
with several counterparties the negative Swiss franc Libor
issues. "Today, the last remaining open case has been solved."
    * BKW said it expects a reshuffling among its
directors. Deputy Chair Kurt Rohrbach and Dominique Gachoud will
retire from the board of directors at the next general meeting.
The Canton of Bern has also decided to appoint only one delegate
to the board, with the result that Executive Councillor Beatrice
Simon-Jungi will exit the board. BKW's shareholder Groupe E Ltd.
has nominated Paul-Albert Nobs to succeed its representative
Dominique Gachoud. 
    
    
    SIX Swiss Excchange announced these changes to the SPI
Select Dividend 20 index basket, effective March 21:

 Admissions to the SPI     CH0002168083 
 Select Dividend 20        
 PANALPINA N               
 SWISS RE N                CH0126881561 
 RICHEMONT N               CH0210483332 
 VONTOBEL N                CH0012335540 
 GAM N                     CH0102659627 
 PARGESA I                 CH0021783391 
 
 Exclusions from the SPI   CH0002497458 
 Select Dividend 20 SGS N  
 ZURICH INSURANCE N        CH0011075394 
 ADECCO N                  CH0012138605 
 PARTNERS GROUP N          CH0024608827 
 GEBERIT N                 CH0030170408 
 SULZER N 
    
    ECONOMY 
    Data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due around
0800 GMT




($1 = 0.8960 euros)

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

