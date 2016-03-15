Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 15

ZURICH, March 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,002 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted a priority review status to Roche's new immunotherapy, atezolizumab, to treat advanced bladder cancer, the Swiss pharmaceutical maker said on Tuesday.

For more click on

GEBERIT

The Swiss sanitary equipment maker posted a smaller-than-expected year-on-year drop in full-year net profit while cautioning the continued integration of Sanitec would impact 2016 earnings. Geberit said it would offer shareholders a 2015 dividend of 8.40 francs per share, up 1.2 percent on 2014 but below a poll estimate for 8.52 francs. Shares were seen opening down 2.4 percent in premarket indicators.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer said Ann Almeida, former group managing director of human resources and corporate sustainability of HSBC Holdings, has been nominated for election to its board of directors at the annual general meeting on 13 April 2016.

* Basilea said Martin Nicklasson has determined not to stand for re-election as chairman but will stand for re-election as a member of the board. Domenico Scala is nominated as new chairman of the board, the company said.

* Media group Tamedia AG saw revenues fall 4.5 percent in 2015 to 1.1 billion Swiss francs ($1.12 billion) due to economic slowdown and an ongoing structural change, the company said on Tuesday. But thanks to one-off effects, it upped net profit to 334 million francs.

* Komax Holding said it agreed to sell Komax Medtech to a subsidiary of Italy's IMA Group in a deal worth around 28 million Swiss francs.

* Forbo Holding has proposed a dividend increase to 17 francs for 2015 from 16 francs the previous year despite a fall in sales and earnings.

* Tornos Holding's net sales were down 6.7 percent in 2015 at 164 million francs.

* Kuoni posted a net result from continuing operations of 57.9 million francs. [KUNN.S

* Swiss Prime Site said 2015 profit jumped by 23.9 percent to 355.1 million Swiss francs.

* Rieter posted 2015 sales of 1.04 billion Swiss francs, down from 1.15 billion francs in 2014. It said it would propose a dividend of 4.50 francs per share for 2015, the same as for the prior year.

* Addex Therapeutics has completed a successful study of its dipraglurant small molecule inhibitor with twelve healthy volunteers that tested the relationship of dipraglurant dosing to occupancy of metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 in the brain. Dipraglurant is designed to treat Parkinson's disease, and the trial was funded by the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

* Accu Holding said its board of directors will propose an increase in shareholders' equity at an extraordinary general assembly on March 16. They will propose to increase equity by a maximum of 1,309,307 new shares at a subscription price of 11.50 Swiss francs per share. The company said it has made an encouraging start into 2016 and is confident consolidated turnover will exceed 150 million francs this year.

* Tecan Group expects 2016 earnings before depreciation and amortization to be in line with 2015 earnings of 83.4 million francs. The company upped EBITDA from 67.5 million francs in 2014 and would propose a dividend increase to 1.75 francs per share for 2015, the company said on Tuesday.

* Galenica said it will propose a dividend of 18 francs per share, up from 15 francs in the previous year.

* Partners Group said it is building a headquarters for its Americas operations.

* Gurit said 2015 net profit was 22.6 million francs, up from 11.1 million in 2014. It is proposing a distribution of 15 francs per bearer share.

* Peach Property said 2015 earnings before tax increased to 3.3 million francs following a loss of 8.7 million francs in the previous year. After tax, profit was 1.2 million francs.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)