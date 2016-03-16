Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 16

ZURICH, March 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 7960.05 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

SWISS RE

The Swiss reinsurer boosted the compensation for outgoing Chief Executive Michel Lies in 2015, according the reinsurer's annual report which was published on Wednesday.

Total 2015 compensation for Lies, who last month said he would retire in July, was 7.02 million Swiss francs ($7.11 million) compared to 6.328 million francs in 2014.

GALENICA

The largest investor in the Swiss drugmaker is likely to sell its stake soon as the company splits into two separate, publicly listed units, a Swiss newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Galenica's chairman.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Energy insulation systems maker Von Roll posted its fifth net loss in the last six years, of nearly 35 million Swiss francs, compared to a loss of 90 million francs in 2014. It has issued 150 million Swiss francs in convertible bonds to secure long-term funding.

* Novavest Real Estate AG said it has expanded its real estate portfolio with acquisition of a residential / commercial property in the center of Lucerne for 12.3 million Swiss francs ($12.45 million).

* Pax Anlage AG saide its profit after tax fell to 10.9 million Swiss francs ($11.04 million) versus 32.8 million francs year ago (after restatement). It plans to increase dividend from 23.00 francs to 25.00 francs per share. 

* BVZ Holding AG said 2015 net income was 7.8 million Swiss francs ($7.90 million) versus 8.2 million francs year ago (after restatement). 

* Airport shop company Dufry said sales in 2015 grew 46 percent to 6.14 billion Swiss francs, helped by acquisitions including Nuance and World Duty Free. The company posted a 79 million Swiss franc loss, as the company's results were dented by declining business with Russian passengers amid a slump in their country's currency.

* Property company BFW Liegenschaften sait is proposing a dividewnd 1.35 francs per A share and 0.135 francs per B share, from its reserves. That's after posting a loss of 2.9 million francs in 2015.

* Comet Holding said it appointed Detlef Steck as new president of X-Ray Systems segment effective April 1.

* Implenia said it won an order worth over 100 million Swiss francs ($101 million) to build an 80-meter-high tower in Zurich.

* Highlight Event and Entertainment said it had a FY net loss from continuing operations of 709,000 Swiss francs ($718,483.99) versus profit 108,000 Swiss francs year ago.

* EFG International said it has established a new onshore business in Chile. 

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)