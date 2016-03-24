Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 24

ZURICH, March 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 7,852 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam received 18.9
million Swiss francs ($19.37 million) in 2015, according to the
Swiss bank's annual report published on Thursday.
Thiam said on Wednesday he has total confidence in finance
chief David Mathers and global markets head Tim O'Hara after
large illiquid trading positions pushed the bank to accelerate
its cost-cutting plan.
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) purchased 86.1 billion Swiss
francs in foreign currency last year to enforce the minimum
exchange rate, lifted in January, and influence exchange rate
developments, according to its annual report which was published
on Thursday.
SYNGENTA
Senator Chuck Grassley and other U.S. lawmakers are pushing
for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to have a formal role in
weighing ChemChina's planned takeover of Switzerland's Syngenta,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Syngenta shares were indicated to open 1.9 percent lower in
pre-market trading.
NOVARTIS
Drugmaker Novartis agreed on Wednesday to pay more than $25
million to the U.S. government to settle civil charges that it
bribed healthcare professionals in China to boost sales there,
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.
NESTLE
Starbucks Corp said on Wednesday it will sell
espresso pods for Nestle SA's popular Nespresso home brewers in
Europe and unveil a new way for customers to earn loyalty points
for free food and drinks outside its cafes.
UBS
The Dutch authorities got information on "thousands" of
their taxpayers' accounts at Swiss bank UBS before a court
ruling in Switzerland this week put a hold on further
disclosures, according to the Dutch finance ministry.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Altin said on Wednesday it has been informed of
Thomas Amstutz's resignation with immediate effect from the
Board of Directors.
* Emmi said net profit amounted to 120.2 million
Swiss francs in 2015, 9.9 percent higher than in the previous
year.
* Evolva said it is expanding its current work with
the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to research
nootkatone's effectiveness in tick-control to include an
additional focus on mosquitoes, including those that transmit
Zika, chikungunya, dengue, and West Nile viruses.
* Georg Fischer AG said Andreas Müller will become
Chief Financial Officer effective Jan. 1 2017. GF said on
Wednesday evening that shareholders at the general meeting
approved all of the proposals.
* Schmolz+Bickenbach said its financial result
improved to -45.9 million euros in 2015, from -50.6 million
euros in the previous year. It is expecting stable sales volumes
and an adjusted EBITDA between 150-190 million euros this year.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)