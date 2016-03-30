Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 30

ZURICH, March 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 7,831 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

An anonymous whistleblower has accused Swiss drugmaker Novartis of paying bribes in Turkey through a consulting firm to secure business advantages worth an estimated $85 million, according to a Feb. 17 email seen by Reuters.

India's Sun Pharma said it would acquire 14 prescription brands in Japan from Novartis AG for $293 million.

UBS

The Swiss bank has named Joseph Hershberger a vice chairman in its financial institutions group, where he will focus on global asset management efforts, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

UBS's US$5bn three-part senior bond sale, its first TLAC-eligible deal in US dollars since new global proposals on loss absorbing debt were announced last November, was the highlight in an otherwise quiet high-grade market on Tuesday, IFR wrote. Investors placed US$10bn of orders for the deal, which will count towards the Swiss bank's Total Loss Absorbing Capacity requirement.

CREDIT SUISSE

The family owners of Portuguese plastics packaging firm Logoplaste are studying ways to finance its expansion, founder and Chief Executive Filipe de Botton told Reuters on Tuesday. Five sources told Reuters that Logoplaste's owners have tapped Credit Suisse to explore options including a possible sale of the business, which has been valued by private equity suitors at around 650 million euros ($730 million), although de Botton said no sale was planned.

ZURICH INSURANCE

The insurer holds its annual shareholder meeting.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Evolva posted a net loss for 2015 of 31.8 million Swiss francs and revenue of 13.4 million francs. The company said it expects 2016 revenues to remain "around the level" of 2015, with higher revenues in the second half of the year than in the first.

* Vontobel said it was enabling third parties to access its digital platform for structured investment solutions and that it had appointed Eric Wasescha head of the new partner solutions.

* Orascom Development Holding said it expects a net loss for 2015 in the range of 21-23 million francs.

* Helvetia Chairman Pierin Vincenz told Finanz und Wirtschaft the company wants to compliment business growth through acquisitions, adding that profit margins will come under pressure in the coming years.

* Conzzeta said it had signed a binding agreement to acquire DNE Laser, Shenzen, China. It will acquire a 51 percent stake with a long-term option to increase the position, the company said.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it received a complete response letter from the U.S. FDA for safinamide. The response letter requests clinical evaluation of the potential effect of safinamide on behaviours relating to abuse liability, the company said.

* Also Holding said it had set up a subsidiary in Slovenia.

* SCHMOLZ & BICKENBACH said its board of directors had decided to propose to the annual general meeting on May 3 Martin Haefner and Vladimir Polienko as new members of the board.

* Banque Profil De Gestion posted a full-year profit of 113,813 francs and an operating loss 459,187 francs. It said it would propose no dividend for 2015.

* Mobimo Holding said all motions proposed to its general meeting by the board of directors were approved on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.53 points in February from 1.45 in January, the Swiss bank's economists said.

* KOF indicator for March due at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)