Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5

ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 7697 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
On Jan. 19, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam contacted the head
of the Swiss bank's markets business asking for more details
about the fourth-quarter results at the trading division,
according to materials seen by Reuters. Two-and-a-half months
and nearly $1 billion in write-downs later, investors, analysts
and former board members are questioning why Thiam and his
finance chief, David Mathers, were caught out by the scale of
the division's illiquid trades.
Thiam said on Tuesday the Swiss bank has been "underweight"
in China and would look to build its wealth management
capabilities in the world's second-biggest economy despite
slowing growth.
UBS
The bank proposed Robert Scully and Dieter Wemmer for
election as new members of its board of directors for a one-year
term. Scully is a former co-president of Morgan Stanley and held
management positions at Lehman Brothers, Scully Brothers Foss &
Wight and Salomon Brothers. Wemmer is Allianz SE's chief
financial officer and previously spent more than 25 years at
Zurich Insurance Group.
A UBS unit must pay more than $4.7 million to a customer's
former spouse who alleged that the firm improperly released
accounts worth $12 million to her ex-husband despite a court
order freezing those assets, a U.S. federal judge ruled.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
Private equity, strategic investors vie for LafargeHolcim
India cement units - Mint reported
SCHINDLER
The elevator maker is selling its Japanese business to
United Technologies' Otis unit after its new
installations in the country were halted following a 2006
accident. It gave no financial terms.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Repower AG said full-year total output fell 17
percent to about 1.9 billion Swiss francs and reported a net
loss 136 million francs.
Swisspower Energy and Repower decided against comprehensive
collaboration, deeming the anticipated synergies to be
insufficient. Swisspower and Repower will continue to work as
partners.
* Evolva Holding SA said it gains exclusive license
from CDC to develop and commercialise nootkatone globally for
pest control
* Sulzer acquires PC Cox, a British maker of
industrial dispensers with an enterprise value of about GBP 16
million (22 million francs)
* Dorma Kaba Holding AG confirms that, thanks to
improved purchasing conditions, optimised infrastructure costs
and efficiency gains, it expects to see cost synergies of 60-70
million Swiss francs per year, scheduled to be fully effective
from the 2018/2019 financial year
* Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA said an ongoing phase
II study of Evenamide (NW-3509) may suggest an alternative
approach to treatment of schizophrenia
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank has room to ease policy further to
help rein in a Swiss franc that remains significantly
overvalued, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told a financial
conference on Monday. He said inflation was set to creep back
into positive territory by mid-2017 but this depended heavily on
oil prices and the franc's exchange rate.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)